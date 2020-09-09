Kuwait funding saved tens of thousands of lives worldwide: EU

Ambassador Dr Cristian Tudor

KUWAIT: Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to the State of Kuwait Dr Cristian Tudor released a statement yesterday on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the recognition of humanitarian leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by the UN.

“On September 9, 2020 we mark the sixth anniversary of the recognition of humanitarian leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. On this occasion, I would like to express sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir, the Government and the people of Kuwait,” Tudor said.

“Kuwait is a true center of humanitarian action. Under His Highness the Amir’s wise policy and guidance over the years, Kuwait has increased its support for multilateral humanitarian action exponentially. In the last decade, Kuwait’s leadership and funding have saved tens of thousands of lives worldwide.”

“I am proud to note that the European Union is an active supporter and a reliable partner in Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts,” the ambassador added. “Most notably, Kuwait and the EU have been supporting international humanitarian efforts to help communities affected by the Syria crisis: Kuwait hosted the first pledging conferences for Syria and co-chaired ensuing pledging events with the EU, its Member States, the UN and other leading humanitarian actors.

COVID-19 global response is again another example where the EU and Kuwait are working together. During the Global Coronavirus Response Conference organized on May 4, 2020 by the European Commission, Kuwait pledged $40 million in addition to the $60 million already pledged to WHO at the onset of the pandemic.”

“The EU will continue to work with Kuwait to galvanize other international donors to support and participate in coordinated international actions in order to ensure that common global challenges are effectively addressed, leaving no-one behind,” Ambassador Tudor concluded.