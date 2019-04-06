KUWAIT: Ministry of Health (MoH) stressed on Friday that all the required precautions have been taken to face coronavirus, noting that the country is now fully free of this epidemic. There is no case diagnosed with coronavirus, the Minister’s assistant undersecretary for public health affairs Dr Magda Al-Qattan said. She denied allegations circulated on social networking sites that there are infections with coronavirus in the country.

She added that what has been taken is just “precautionary measures”. There have been contacts with competent authorities in the neighboring countries and concerned bodies in Kuwait to take all necessary precautionary measures to confront and prevent the epidemic from spreading past the borders, she said. She emphasized that no information had been received from the World Health Organization and other relevant organizations on the spread of the epidemic. Despite this, the ministry has issued precautionary directives to intensify epidemiological surveillance and take the highest precaution, she pointed out. –