By Sahar Moussa

Choudhry works as a banker in the morning and an amateur photographer during his free hours. Born in Kuwait but brought up in Pakistan, he moved back to Kuwait in 2008. The 35-year-old Pakistani, who considers Kuwait his second home, started taking photos in 2010. According to Choudhry, this started as a hobby and will remain a hobby.

Since he was not able to travel outside Kuwait amid the COVID pandemic, he decided to rent an SUV and take a road trip to explore Kuwait and portray it from his perspective. What inspires him to take photos is the ability to freeze time, to catch a moment of joy, tragedy or memory, and notice the unnoticed nature. He believes photography is a language to speak with feelings.