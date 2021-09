KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Humanitarian Friendship Society Khaled Mohammad bin Sabt said the Board of Directors is keen on continued contacts with donors, including individuals as well as public and private establishments.

He said Chairman Ahmad Al-Sarraf and himself visited Aqeel Yousuf Behbehani, a supporter of the society, in order to recognize him for his generous donation, and presented him with a plaque. Behbehani thanked them for their gesture and wished them all success.