NEW YORK: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Monday visited Tunisia and UAE’s permanent missions on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The Kuwaiti minister was received by UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy.

Sheikh Ahmad congratulated again the UAE on its non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council for 2022-2023 term, wishing it all success in its mission that will begin next January. The Emirati minister appreciated Kuwait’s fruitful cooperation to facilitate the UAE’s mission during its non-permanent membership. She praised Kuwait’s pioneering role and firm stances on various issues on both regional and international levels.

Furthermore, Sheikh Dr Ahmad visited the Tunisian permanent mission to the UN on the sidelines of the 76th session. He voiced Kuwait’s appreciation to efforts made by Tunisia, which represents the Arabs, at the UNSC and its defense of Arab and Islamic issues during the 2020-2021 non-permanent membership. The Kuwaiti top diplomat met his Tunisian counterpart Othman Jerandi who valued Kuwait’s unwavering position and efforts during the 2018-2019 UNSC non-permanent membership. The Tunisian minister thanked Kuwait for its aid that helped his country deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus and extinguishing wildfires.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad met with the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Ramtane Lamamra. During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing bilateral relation, in addition to latest regional and international developments. Moreover, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also met with Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, where they signed a work-plan of the first session of Kuwaiti-Maltese mutual committee, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual concern. Furthermore, the two meetings were held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the meantime, Sheikh Dr Ahmad met with Somalia’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Abdulrazaq. The two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and issues of common concern. He held similar talks during meetings with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Mauritania’s Foreign Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, and Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad had met earlier with the president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdullah Shahid on the sidelines of the session in New York. During the meeting, the Kuwaiti foreign minister reiterated his congratulations to Shahid on having been elected UNGA president, wishing him the best of luck in his new duty.

He expressed Kuwait’s support to UNGA activities, wishing continuing close cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the UN, including all its specialized agencies. Shahid meanwhile reviewed the UN’s programs during his presidency of the 76th session, especially those related to sustainable development, the promotion of human rights principles, eradication of poverty, education support and climate change. – KUNA