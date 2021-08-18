KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah discussed, in a phone call Tuesday, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest developments of the situation in Afghanistan.

Blinken, who initiated the call, expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to Kuwait for its efforts to secure the safe passage and evacuation of US and other foreign diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan to their countries. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad reaffirmed the importance of the safe evacuation of stranded diplomats and foreign nationals from Afghanistan to their respective countries to avoid bloodshed and save lives. – KUNA