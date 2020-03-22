KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah and his Deputy Khaled Al-Jarallah meet with members of the ministry’s emergency committee to discuss conditions of Kuwaiti citizens abroad. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah and his Deputy Khaled Al-Jarallah met Friday with members of the ministry’s emergency committee to discuss conditions of Kuwaiti citizens abroad. The meeting, held at Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute, touched upon diplomatic missions’ measures to follow up affairs of Kuwaiti citizens and guarantee their safety, a foreign ministry statement said.

In other news, Kuwait Embassy in Prague said Saturday it was following up conditions of Kuwaiti citizens in the Czech Republic and Croatia in order to meet their needs until their return to Kuwait. Ambassador Rashed Al-Hajri said an emergency team was contacting all Kuwaiti citizens in the Czech Republic to know their needs.

He said the citizens would be staying in a hotel in Prague and would be provided with everything they needed, including medical care. Hajri urged citizens in the Czeck Republic of Croatia to contact the embassy whenever they needed help at: +420777576420. He urged them to abide by the government authorities’ instructions related to the coronavirus for the sake of their wellbeing.

In the meantime, Kuwait Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to comply with Austrian authorities’ regulations, which aimed at curbing spread of coronavirus. The Embassy reminded citizens that the Austrian authorities would impose fines and take legal action against any person violating the restrictions. The Austrian authorities, said the embassy, banned gathering of more than five people, stay indoors, keeping a one-meter distance in queues and stay in home quarantine when asked. It urged citizens to contact the embassy at following number if they need help: +436641666667, +431405564628.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Embassy in Romania affirmed yesterday its readiness to provide all means of comfort to citizens here until their safe return back home during the coming period. Kuwait’s Ambassador to Romania Talal Al-Hajri said that since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus the embassy has formed a team to follow up on the situation of Kuwaiti citizens.

The embassy has allocated a temporary residence for citizens in a hotel in the center of the capital, Bucharest, until their return to the country while providing their necessary requirements in accordance with the directives of the political leadership, headed by His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Ambassador urged all citizens in Romania and Moldova who did not register their names to communicate with the embassy, calling on citizens to comply with the Romanian authorities’ regulations that aims at curbing the spread of coronavirus. The ambassador also called on the Kuwaiti citizens to contact the Consular Affairs Department in case of inquiries and emergency on the following number: +40746151512.

Separately, Kuwait’s Ambassador in Amman Aziz Al-Daihani had urged citizens in Jordan Friday to abide by a curfew the government planned to impose as of 7:00 am on Saturday. Daihani underlined importance of abiding by the instructions of the Jordanian government for the sake of the safety of citizens. He said citizens who need help to contact the following numbers: +96265605135, +96265605136, +96265605137. They can also use WhatsApp with this number: +962798376226. The Jordanian government decided to impose the curfew nationwide as part of the Kingdom’s quest to contain spread of coronavirus.

Jordanian Minister of Information Ajmad Al-Adhayleh, announcing the government decision at a news conference, said the curfew would mean all shops should be closed in the entire country. He said the government would announce on Tuesday timings in which people could leave their homes to buy necessary needs. The curfew excluded persons who should be at their working place in vital sectors. People violating the curfew will be sent to prison for a year maximum, said Adhayleh. Jordan already closed border crossings and public transportation, suspended air travel, and closed malls and markets. – KUNA