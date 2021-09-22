NEW YORK: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday participated in the 14th ministerial meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) at the invitation of Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Held at the headquarters of Singapore’s permanent delegation at the UN on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the meeting discussed the health reflections of the novel Coronavirus pandemic worldwide, the outcomes of the G20, a roadmap for the G20 leaders’ summit due in Rome from October 30-31.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister had taken part late Tuesday in the GCC-EU ministerial meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen relations between the two sides, as well as discussing the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad also participated in the ministerial meeting to follow up on the outcomes of Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session as well. The participation came at the invitation of the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Masum, where Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser thanked him for the invitation. In a statement, the participants affirmed the support of the Iraqi government in its efforts to establish security and stability in Iraq. – KUNA