KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah (center) receives a memento from Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah (left) as Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah looks on. – KUNA

KUWAIT: In honor and with presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a reception at the Grand Sabah Al-Ahmad Hall at the Foreign Ministry Diwan yesterday. Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah was also present.

His Highness the Prime Minister, in a statement during the ceremony, boastfully underlined doctrine of the “veteran Kuwaiti (diplomatic) school, bases of which had been laid and care for by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” a veteran ex foreign minister in his own right. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled recalled memories of his work over the past eight years as foreign minister and the previous long years when he served as representative of the Kuwaiti diplomacy abroad.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled lauded the relentless efforts that had been exerted by his fellows and personnel of the Foreign Ministry during Kuwait’s hosting of regional and international conferences. He also commended the efforts by the State of Kuwait Permanent Representatives at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the 2018-2019 period. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled expressed deep appreciation for the devotion and giving by all officials of this veteran institution, capped by making Kuwait occupy an eminent international status. These efforts have “literally translated the notion that the Kuwaiti diplomacy is the first defense line for our dear country,” he said, expressing hope to see more of such effort and giving that have become in the history records. He boasted of the high-esteem Kuwaiti diplomacy and the fact that Kuwait turned into a destination of security and safety.

His Highness emphasized significance of the role played by the Foreign Ministry, particularly during the delicate phase in the region and the grave and critical circumstances that warrant unity of the ranks and efforts for placing the homeland interest above any other consideration. He stressed on the necessity of shouldering the great responsibility that has been assigned to the Foreign Ministry and its political leaders for staying abreast of the rapid events in the region, as well as the necessity to change the mode of dealing with these developments and changes via addressing a message of moderation, the one synonymous with the innate traits of the people of Kuwait, that have turned into the basis of its foreign ministry, foundations of which had been laid by His Highness the Amir.

Deep gratitude

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the ministry staff for earning His Highness the Amir confidence to assume the post, boastfully and passionately underlining His Highness’ service for 41 years at the Foreign Ministry; where the department policy has been distinguished with competence, wisdom, sharp foresightedness and unlimited giving. Moreover, he prayed to Allah Almighty to guide His Highness to pursue the march of serving the State of Kuwait under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir, backed by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Addressing His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad said all the ministers who had served at the department had earned praise from observers — since the era of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, noting the significant contributions by His Highness the Amir, who at the times he held the foreign affairs portfolio, and the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem and Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, an ex foreign minister. He also underscored the contributions by the ministers of State, who had worked hard with faithfulness and sincerity, namely Saud Al-Osaimi, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Majed Al-Shahin and Rashed Abdulaziz Al-Rashed — who had worked to foment the innate traits of the ancestors. Amid multiple and thorny changes across the world, the Foreign Ministry has succeeded under Your Highness’ leadership in preserving the Kuwaiti diplomatic identity, where “we have earned admiration and respect and eminent status among the states.”

“This has not come from nowhere for your giving at the Foreign Ministry played a very crucial role in cementing these bases as well as for interaction with the current changes at the regional and international levels,” he said. The foreign minister affirmed that he, along with the ministry personnel, promise to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister to pursue the march of giving, its mode message, defend interests of the dear homeland and proud people. After the ceremony conclusion, His Highness the Prime Minister departed the venue amid warm tributes and pleasantries from the attendees. – KUNA