LONDON: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed yesterday the Kuwaiti delegation partaking in the joint talks between the GCC and the United Kingdom in London. The talks focused on GCC-UK ties and ways to enhance them in various fields, including political, economic, investment and others, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It pointed out that they also exchanged views on a variety of regional and global issues of mutual concern. Sheikh Dr Ahmad had held talks earlier yesterday with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, focusing on plans to improve bilateral ties. The encounter came on the sidelines of foreign-ministerial level talks between the UK and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council. —KUNA