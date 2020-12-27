By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Three teams had to wait until the final round of Kuwait Football League’s ranking phase to find out who will stay in the premier league and which one will be out of luck. Khaitan played leaders Qadisiya and managed to get a draw (1-1); while Fahaheel defeated their next door neighbors (2-0) to remain in the premier league.

The third team fighting to stay in the top flight league – Burgan failed to make that achievement despite their historic win against Kuwait 2-1. The 10 premier league teams now are Qadisiya, Nasr, Salmiya, Kazma, Kuwait, Arabi, Shabab, Sahel, Khaitan and Fahaheel. Meanwhile the lower league includes Burgan, Jahra, Tadhamon, Yarmouk and Sulaibkhat.

Qadisiya’s Redha Hani scored first in the 39th minute, after which Khaitan’s Olson was able to equalize in the 63rd minute. This result gave Khaitan 18 points and Qadisiya 32 points – on top of the ranking. Meanwhile Fahaheel defeated Sahel 2-0. The goals were scored by Abdallah Al-Shami and Saad Ayedh – giving them 18 points – while Sahel remained at 17.