



By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The ninth round of Kuwait Football League (Ranking Phase) saw Salmiya beating Jahra after being one goal down. The final score was 2-1. Jahra scored first in the 41st minute when Ahmad Titi converted a penalty, then it was not until the 76th minute when Salmiya’s Hussein Al-Musawi scored the equalizer. Patrick Fabiano scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Salmiya now have 18 points, while Jahra have 10 points. The match started with Salmiya adopting an attacking strategy, while Jahra was playing defense. Jahra’s player Adama was shown red for dangerous foul against Salmiya’s goal keeper Bader Al-Saanoon.

In another match, Qadisiya were able to go past Kuwait 2-1 – raising their point total to 18 points while Kuwait remained at 12. Qadisiya’s James Okuasa headed the ball into Kuwait’s net following a corner kick in the 10th minute, then Kuwait’s Dimbly equalized for Kuwait in the 43rd minute. The second half saw Qadisiya’s determination as they carried out one attack after the other until the 57th minute when Ahmad Al-Dhafiri’s counter attack produced the winner goal. Qadisiya’s veteran player Bader Al-Mutawa almost scored a third goal, but the goal keeper Hameed Al-Qallaf defended it.

Al-Nasser had no mercy when they played Yarmouk and rained five unanswered goals and remained on top of the list. Ahmad Al-Riyahi scored two goals, Salem Al-Mislati, Abdelrahman Al-Enezi and Talal Al-Ajmi scored one goal each. Al-Nasser now have 20 points, while Yarmouk have just one.

Fahaheel surprised Al-Arabi with a draw as their match ended (1-1). Al-Sahel defeated Burqan (1-0), which was scored by defender Marcello in the 56th minute, raising its point total to 13 points. Kazma defeated Kheitan (4-1), raising its point total to 16 points while Kheitan’s remained at 7. Al-Shabab defeated Sulaibkhat (4-2) raising its point total to 12 while Sulaibkhat remained at 4.