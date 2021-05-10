KUWAIT: Kuwait Food and Relief Bank announced the completion of its charitable food campaign, which aimed to distribute about 23,000 meals to workers during the holy month of Ramadan, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of Awqaf. In a press statement yesterday, Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Food Bank Mishal Al-Ansari said that this campaign came within a group of initiatives launched by the Food Bank during Ramadan while facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign succeeded in securing the requirements of the impacted workers in Kuwait during Ramadan, Ansari added. The General Secretariat of Awqaf spares no effort to support all charitable and voluntary activities undertaken by the Food Bank to serve Kuwait’s community, commending its efforts in facilitating all ways to make the campaign a success this year, in addition to other charitable activities and projects, he underlined.

Kuwait Food Bank is considered one of the first charitable organizations in Kuwait to launch charitable campaigns covering all areas and the six governorates, he explained, indicating that the food campaign this year was the largest due to its coverage of all regions of Kuwait through a team of trained volunteers. – KUNA