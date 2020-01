KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets with the newly appointed US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received yesterday credentials of newly appointed US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski. Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah wished the ambassador successes in new post, and more progress of both country’s relations. Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry and US embassy officials also attended the meeting. – KUNA