DOHA: Kuwait Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah participated in an Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Doha yesterday to discuss Arab national security issues, foremost Palestinian cause. Earlier, Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani met with the Arab Foreign Ministers taking part in the meeting.

The Arab top diplomats were also holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah also met with his Sudanese counterpart Maryam Al-Sadeq on margins of the extraordinary Arab ministerial meeting that addressed the issue of Al-Nahda dam. The Kuwaiti and Jordanian ministers discussed bilateral relations, Arab and regional topics of common interest.

Meanwhile the minister yesterday met the Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants, Zena Akar, on margins of the extraordinary Arab ministerial meeting. The Kuwaiti and Lebanese ministers discussed bilateral relations, Arab and regional topics of common interest. – KUNA