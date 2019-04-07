KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani, currently paying an official visit to the country. Talks between the two sides addressed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in diverse realms, latest developments on the Yemeni arena, international efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Yemeni crisis, alleviating hardships of the Yemeni people and the latest developments at the international and regional levels.

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah receives Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani. — KUNA photos

During the meeting, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled renewed Kuwait’s unwavering stance and support for the Yemen. For his part, minister Al-Yamani expressed his deep appreciation for Kuwait’s diplomatic efforts and its major humanitarian role in various parts of the globe. Al-Yamani has expressed admiration of the State Kuwait support for his people at the official and popular levels. Senior ministry officials also attended the meeting.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Yamani at Seif Palace yesterday, on issues of common interest, with attendance of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad and minister Al-Yamani discussed issues of joint interest Separately, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad hosted the Tajik Ambassador, Dr Zubaydullo Zubaydov, discussing topics of mutual interest. – KUNA