NIAMEY: Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed Kuwait’s delegation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger on Friday. During the opening session, Sheikh Dr Ahmad delivered a speech highlighting the warm welcome and kind words from various officials at the meeting, including sentiments from various entities regarding the passing of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Foreign Minister also spoke about OIC’s historic role and achievements throughout the years.

Meanwhile, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum reaffirmed his country’s stance on fighting all forms and sources of Islamophobia. In a speech during the two-day meeting yesterday, he noted that the meeting comes at a critical time where Islamophobia and campaigns against Islam are rising especially in Europe, as well as terrorism and extremism. The rights of Muslims in non-Muslim countries are being violated, even in job opportunities and education, Boukadoum said. The minister also called for signing an international agreement to fight terrorism and cut off all of its sources. Meanwhile, he said that the meeting is an opportunity to enhance cooperation between Muslim countries to achieve development and tackle stability and security issues.

The 47th session of OIC was held under the theme ‘United against Terrorism for Peace and Development.’ Placed on the agenda of this year’s CFM session was a list of topics and issues of concern to the Muslim world. In addition to the Palestinian cause, the fight against violence, extremism and terrorism, Islamophobia and defamation of religions, the Council discussed the situation of Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, fundraising for the Rohingya case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as the promotion of dialogue among civilizations, cultures and religions, and other emerging matters. The OIC foreign ministers also discussed political, humanitarian, economic, social and cultural and other issues related to science and technology, the media and the progress made in the implementation of the ‘OIC-2025: Plan of Action’ document. The Council meeting also featured a brainstorming session on ‘Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC.’ —KUNA