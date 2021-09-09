CAIRO: Kuwait will support and push for Arab partnership based on the statute and principles of the Arab League as well as the mutual interests of the countries in the region, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said yesterday. Delivering his speech to the 156th regular ministerial session of the Arab League, which Kuwait will preside for six months, Sheikh Ahmad affirmed that his country and the Arab world will always support the central issue of the Palestinian cause based on international resolutions and laws.

He indicated that the Arab world held Israel responsible for all acts of brutality and oppression against the Palestinian people, saying that it was time for the international community to put an end to Israeli unlawful actions. The two-state solution based on the June 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as a capital for the future Palestinian state was a necessary step to bring peace in the region.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Ahmad affirmed it was paramount for Arab countries and the world to cooperate to end the crisis, taking a vital step now to prevent the virus from further spreading. On the Yemeni crisis, the foreign minister expressed continued support to the Saudi initiative for peace in Yemen, the UNSC resolution 2216, and the outcome of the Yemeni national dialogue.

In the same context, Sheikh Ahmad condemned the recent attacks against cities and civilians in Saudi Arabia, affirming unwavering support towards the Saudi people and leadership against the attacks perpetrated by the Houthi militias. Regarding Iraq, the Kuwaiti official expressed support to the recently held Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference, saying that the success of Iraq will reflect on the region. The upcoming parliamentary election on Oct 10 will also push the political scene in Iraq forward, he said, wishing Iraqis the best in their quest for stability, development and welfare.

Touching on the Syrian conflict, he pointed out that a military answer was out of the question, saying that a political settlement was the solution in accordance with international resolutions regarding the crisis. On the occupied Golan Heights, he said that Israel was unlawfully occupying Syrian lands, stressing that the Israeli occupiers must withdraw in accordance with international laws concerning the matter.

Mentioning Libya, the Kuwaiti official called for Libyans to abide by agreements in favor of their people, indicating that the upcoming elections on Dec 24 were of great historical importance. On Egypt’s and Sudan’s stance regarding the Renaissance Dam, the Kuwaiti foreign minister expressed solidarity with the two Arab nations, saying that this matter touches on Arab national security.

He indicated that the Arab world supported all regional and international efforts to resolve the issue of the Renaissance Dam in accordance with the Declaration of Principles on Renaissance Dam signed in 2015 by Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan. Speaking on maritime security, Sheikh Ahmad said that the Arab League stood with UNSC statement on the topic issued on Aug 9, adding that it was important to maintain security in the waters of the Gulf as well as the Gulf of Oman and Red Sea. – KUNA