DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meets with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah. — KUNA photos

DOHA/KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah conveyed a verbal message from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Sunday. The message deals with ways of further cementing and developing bilateral relations, as well as issues of mutual interest, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Sheikh Dr Ahmad also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al Thani, it added.



Separately, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah on Sunday received a message from the Iranian ambassador to the State of Kuwait Mohammad Irani. The message is addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The deputy foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador, during the meeting, discussed bilateral relations, developments on regional and international arenas in light of spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Meanwhile, Jarallah on Sunday met the French charge d’affaires to the State of Kuwait Elisabeth Barbier, discussing bilateral relations and regional and international developments in light of efforts against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The meetings were attended by the assistant foreign minister for the deputy foreign minister bureau’s affairs, Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar. — KUNA