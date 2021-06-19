ANTALYA: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attended Antalya Diplomacy Forum alongside several foreign ministers in Turkey on Friday. The event was also attended by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman as well as Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. During the discussion, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister spoke of his country’s historical role in mediation efforts, particularly in regards to the successful reconciliation between Gulf Arab states and the hosting of peace consultations between opposing Yemeni sides in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed Saturday bilateral ties between the two countries. The meeting came on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister held similar talks on the sidelines of the forum with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Montenegro’s Foreign Minister Djordje Radulovic, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz. —KUNA