KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah headed yesterday as Kuwait’s delegation to the 17th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) virtual ministerial meeting, a gathering aimed at bolstering ties on all possible domains among member states.

During the meeting, overseen by Turkey, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad affirmed that Kuwait was eager to bolster economic and developmental cooperation amongst ACD members, adding that his country was interested boosting Asian coordination to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which crippled the world.

He stressed that the State of Kuwait was eager to see the ACD succeed in its mission to achieve the aspirations of the Asian continent, saying that Asia had the resources and capabilities to move forward for the welfare of all. Kuwait, which hosts the headquarters of the ACD, was the first country to hold the ACD ministerial meeting, indicated Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad, adding that the ACD continued to seek further collaboration thanks to the willingness of each member state.

The ACD had succeeded in holding its first virtual meeting for chambers of commerce and industry of member states on January 20, a step displaying the importance of the entity, he noted. He went on to say that, the current meeting had provided a chance to the ACD to discuss the 2030 development vision of Thailand, adopted in the second meeting for the ACD as a measure to positively utilize resources of Asian nations.

He concluded his speech via expressing gratitude towards Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and ACD Secretary General Dr Pornchai Danvivathana for hosting the 17th ACD Ministerial meeting and wished further success of the entity. – KUNA