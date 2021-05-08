RABAT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said Friday “the written letter to Moroccan King, which was delivered during a meeting with Prince Moulay Rashid bin Hassan II, included praise for the solid, strong, and historical relations between the two countries.” Sheikh Dr Ahmad had delivered the letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to King of Morocco Mohammad VI during a meeting with Prince Moulay in Rabat earlier on Friday.

In a press conference, Sheikh Dr Ahmad pointed out that this year marks the anniversary of 60 years since the beginning of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Morocco.He added that there are common visions and approaches for the political leadership in the two nations to launch another platform for deeper relations and more fertile prospects this year, hoping for another “positive turning point” in which all matters are discussed with the aim of strengthening and consolidating relations at all levels and in all fields.

On the meeting with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, the Foreign Minister said that discussion focused on the ongoing preparations for the work of the Moroccan-Kuwaiti Joint Higher Committee, which is supposed to convene this year in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. He emphasized that the Higher Joint Committee, which includes different sectors, would give a new spirit and a doubling of momentum in which interests would be expanded and commonalities maximized.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad added that the meeting also delved into lessons learned by the two countries in combating the coronavirus pandemic, including strengthening the health systems in the two countries, enhancing food security, exchanging experiences, in addition to discussing all issues and developments on the Arab and regional arenas, as well as international affairs.

The Kuwaiti minister recalled the “historical and honorable” Moroccan stands, whether through Kuwaiti-Moroccan relations, and various historical visits of the leaders from both countries. Sheikh Dr Ahmad also mentioned Morocco as being was the first supporter of Kuwait membership in the Arab League, in addition to the firm stance of the late Moroccan King Hassan II towards the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the support for Kuwaiti legitimacy in a firm position with the conscience of the entire Kuwaiti people. – KUNA