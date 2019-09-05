Kuwait Fire Service inspects Husseiniyas

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate organized inspection tours at the Husseiniyas to make sure they meet safety and security conditions, and provide with special fire prevention instructions. Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate and Communications Ministry have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in regards to coordinating search and rescue operations in Kuwait’s territorial waters. KFSD Director General Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad and Communication Ministry Undersecretary Eng Khloud Al-Shihab signed the MoU.



Fake news

Kuwait Military General Headquarters said in a statement that a report on the social media about a plan to form a new brigade which will be use as a back up when necessary is untrue and there is no such plan at all. The statement said the rules of accepting members in Kuwait army are very clear, and joining the various units are governed by specialties and qualifications standards, and loyalty is for the country and HH the Amir.



Impounded cars

Traffic Department said impounded cars and motorcycles in Mina Abdallah area will be sold on Wednesday 11, September 2019. Those who wish to participate in the auction can go to the Traffic Department at Kuwait Public Transport Company Garage in Mina Abdallah a day before the auction to inspect the cars.

Bus impounded

Interior Ministry said that the bus that was shown on the social media while violating the traffic law has been impounded.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun, Agencies