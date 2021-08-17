KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced yesterday that two Kuwaiti Air Force planes carrying two firefighting team with six machineries are heading to Algeria as reinforcements to help put out forest fires. The aid comes as per His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s instructions, said KFF’s department of public relations and media in a statement.

A chain of wildfires have recently raged out of control throughout several regions in Algeria. Ali Mahmoudi, the forests director general, said authorities counted 86 fire spots in 17 different provinces. – KUNA