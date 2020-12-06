



KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced yesterday that its teams rescued 44 people who were trapped due to the current heavy rains. The Department of Public Relations and Information at KFF stated in a press release that the operating room received 43 reports yesterday morning, most of which were regarding people trapped in their vehicles from the heavy rainfall and the floods in the basements of buildings.

Its teams were alerted and even more ready in all centers, while they activated the rainy season plan, which was under the direct supervision of the KFF Chief Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad, and the KFF Deputy Chief for the Pest Control Sector Major General Jamal Al-Blaihis, the statement added. All the reports that were dealt with did not result in any human casualties, as the public must follow safety guidelines in conjunction with the instability of the weather for their own safety, KFF mentioned. – KUNA