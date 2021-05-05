KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad headed a meeting on Tuesday that discussed the removal of violations that hinder safety and prevention of fires, as well as environmental conditions due to repeated arsons at the tire dump in Salmy. Several recommendations were made to stop such fires, most important of which are:

* Installing a security post at the site.

* Fencing the area and installing surveillance cameras.

* Building water reservoirs to fight fires.

* Having guiding signs to direct companies that dispose used tires to the new area prepared by the Environment Public Authority.

* Paving roads and dividing the tire dump into smaller units.

Senior government officials were in attendance including Director General of Environment Public Authority Sheikh Abdullah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Director General of Public Authority for Industry Abdulkareem Taqi, Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for Operations and Traffic Affairs and Chairman of the Security Committee Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh, Deputy Fire Force Chief for Firefighting Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Nasser, Deputy Fire Force Chief for Prevention Affairs Maj Gen Khalid Fahad and Municipality Deputy Manager for Capital and Jahra Governorates Affairs Faisal Sadeq.