KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force said all fire stations are ready to deal with any events and incidents during the upcoming rainy season. The statement was made following a drill and display of fire equipment at Sabah Al-Ahmad Sea City, coinciding with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, in the presence of Kuwait Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mikrad and other senior officials.

The display included rain equipment and water pumps of all types, in addition to 10 hydraulic pumps that are considered the most modern in the world and can pump 246,000 liters of water per minute.