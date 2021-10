KUWAIT: Deputizing for Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad opened the Al-Istiqlal fire station in West Abdullah Al-Mubarak. Deputy Chief for Firefighting Sector Maj Gen Jamal Nasser was also present. Mikrad said this is the fourth station opened this year in new areas, adding more stations will be opened soon.