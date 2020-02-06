KUWAIT: Marine and fire rescue teams train on rescuing people trapped in a lake accumulated from rainwater during the drill. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Patronized by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) carried out the ‘Shamel 6’ drill titled ‘the joint command for managing crises and catastrophes’ in Arifjan, southeast of Kuwait City yesterday.

The exercise was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, ministers, MPs, Governors, senior officials of the ministries of defense and interior, the Kuwait National Guard, and KFSD, as well as ranking officials of the state, the Diwan of the Prime Minister, and officials of international and regional organizations specialized in the realm of tackling repercussions of crises and catastrophes.

KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khaled Rakan Al-Mekrad addressed the attendees affirming in part the government’s keenness on setting up a fully integrated civil-military system for optimum fashion of coping with crises and emergencies. – KUNA