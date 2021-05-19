KUWAIT: Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Khalifa Hamadah discussed yesterday with the US and Tunisian ambassadors means of boosting cooperation at the economic level. The Ministry of Finance said in a statement the minister also examined with the two envoys impact of the coronavirus crisis on economic conditions in the country and measures that have been taken to alleviate such effects.

The talks with the US Ambassador Alina Romanowski, addressed matters in the energy and technological sectors. As to the discussions with the Tunisian Ambassador Hashemi Ajeeli, the statement said they touched on planned meetings of the supreme joint commission, as part of the approach to cement cooperation in various fields. – KUNA