KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets with representatives of government inspection bodies. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Meeting with representatives of government inspection bodies, including Kuwait’s anti-corruption watchdog, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said on Thursday that the country’s fight against corruption has reached its climax. The talks with Kuwait’s Anti-Corruption Authority, Civil Service Commission and the National Stock Exchange, amongst other state bodies, encapsulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s unflinching vigor to ensure that public funds are properly managed and protected from fraud, he said.

On the fight against corruption, he emphasized that it was imperative to take “concrete action” in order to root out the scourge, saying all those found complicit in such nefarious deeds should face “swift and uncompromising justice.” He urged the state bodies to work as a cohesive unit amid efforts to “recover stolen state assets,” which would help fund development and usher in growth, echoing His Highness the Amir’s explicit instructions that “no one is above the law.”

Describing the anti-corruption drive as a “national endeavor,” His Highness the Prime Minister urged his fellow compatriots to “play their part,” as well, assuring the state bodies of the government’s firm support as they aim to bring these efforts to fruition. The state officials thanked His Highness the Prime Minister for the advice, saying such talks provide an opportunity to discuss “pressing matters,” helping to ultimately translate plans into action. — KUNA