KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said yesterday that “Kuwait is a few steps away from returning to normal life, which mean we increase vaccination rates and abide by health safety precautions.” In a statement to the press on the sidelines of his visit to the new Farwaniya Hospital project, His Highness the Prime Minister said, “we have a very low numbers of infections, and vaccination rates have reached 70 percent, which is very good according to international statistics.”

“We must renew our gratitude and appreciation to the Kuwaiti medical team that faced the pandemic and reward them not only financially but with recognition of their efforts also,” he said. “There should be documentation for this historical work, sacrifice of the medical staff, and the martyrs that we had lost during the pandemic, and this the responsibility of Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah and Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi,” he added. – KUNA