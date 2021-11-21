KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Director General of the Public Authority of Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah discussed with a FAO delegation issues related to food security, proposed programs to boost it and ways to overcome obstacles hindering to attain it.

This came in a press statement yesterday, after Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousef received Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr Abdulhakeem Al-Waer and his delegation. The meeting, attended by a team of senior officials of the authority, dealt with Kuwait’s preparations for the success of the experts’ tasks, as they’ll make field visits inside Kuwait including plant and animal wealth farms during the coming period.

They will also examine work sites to check the latest developments and provide the necessary data for the joint programs between the two parties, for the development of the agricultural, livestock and fisheries sector in the country. They also discussed and coordinated a memorandum of understanding regarding the organization’s permanent office in Kuwait. The delegation praised Kuwait for its full support for the organization’s programs, plans and policies, which primarily aim at sustainable agricultural development in all countries, especially Arab ones. – KUNA