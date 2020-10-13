Kuwait eyes more cooperation with WHO

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah affirmed Monday on his ministry’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), which dates back to 1960, the date Kuwait’s accession to its membership. The minister made these remarks during participation in a high-level delegation headed by the minister in the meeting of the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization Number 67, via video conference.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Quality Affairs, Dr Mohammad Al-Khashti, Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah called for exchanging experiences and drawing lessons learned by the countries of the region while dealing with the pandemic and its repercussions. He referred to the report issued by the Global Preparedness Council hosted by WHO, and the important messages it contains, calling for dealing with the pandemic, including false information in such critical times.

Meanwhile, Director of the International Health Relations Department, Dr Rehab Al-Wattian, said that the meeting’s agenda includes many topics, the most prominent of which is the current situation of the new Coronavirus in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

She added that the meeting also covered application of the International Health Regulations, strategies for providing drugs and vaccines, the global action plan for patient safety, and regional strategies for blood transfusion services, laboratories, family medicine and universal health coverage.

She indicated that the meeting witnessed also honoring and awarding by the State of Kuwait to Dr Sulafa Ali from Sudan, for her research work on Cancer Control, Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, including her research and initiatives on children’s heart health programs. The Ministry of Health delegation includes Undersecretary Dr Mustafa Redha, Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Quality Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Khashti, and Director of the International Health Relations Department, Dr Rehab Al-Wattian. – KUNA