BERLIN: Kuwait’s Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Bader yesterday stressed the need of enhanced health cooperation between the Arab countries and Germany particularly amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The pandemic brought about huge challenges which require closer cooperation and experience sharing between the Arab region, on one hand, and the German institutions on the other, he said.

He made the remarks after representing the State of Kuwait at the Arab-German Health Forum. The two-day gathering, held under auspices of the German-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, came to a close earlier yesterday. Ambassador Bader noted that the gathering saw workshops and panel discussions on ways to enhance the efficacy of healthcare systems, vaccination strategies and medical technologies.

Panelists shed light on the outlook of the health sector, and the strategies to combat epidemic outbreaks and exchange expertise, he added. The German-Arab Health Forum is an information platform and network for establishing and strengthening long-term Arab-German trade relations in the health care sector with the aim of promoting health cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides. – KUNA