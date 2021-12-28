KUWAIT: The following is a report on major events highlighting Kuwait’s humanitarian works throughout 2021:

Jan 10: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) donates two fully equipped ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Jan 28: KRCS sends a plane to Lebanon loaded with blankets, medicines, medical equipment and sanitary supplies.

April 4: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) loaded three trucks with 60 tons of food supplies for Yemen on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

April 9: KRCS sent three trucks carrying food aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

April 11: Kuwait Society for Relief and Yemen’s education ministry signed an agreement to reconstruct and provide furniture to four schools in southern Yemen as part of the ‘Kuwait by Your Side’ campaign.

April 17: KRCS launched Ramadan program, “Iftar Al-Sa’em,” distributed meals to some 15,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan.

April 19: KRCS distributed 1,287 food baskets to internally displaced Yemeni families.

April 21: KRCS implemented a number of humanitarian, medical, health and educational projects in Yemen.

April 23: KRCS delivered iftar meals and Eid clothing for people in need in Comoros.

April 25: KRCS distributed 5,000 food baskets during Ramadan to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

May 3: KRCS sent relief and medical supplies to India to help hospital cope with soaring COVID-19 cases.

May 8: KRCS donated a fully equipped ambulance with sanitizers, preventive and precautionary materials to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

May 23: KRCS announced that the first relief plane has taken off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, carrying medical aid to Cairo Airport in Egypt, to be delivered to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip.

May 23: KRCS distributed 200 tons of agricultural products to needy Lebanese families and Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

May 24: KRCS allocated $500,000 to secure anti-coronavirus vaccines for Lebanese people, Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

May 26: Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) signed a $1.5 million deal with Yemen’s agency for developing small facilities for an agricultural project.

June 15: KRCS sent medical supplies to Sri Lanka to overcome COVID-19.

June 18: KRCS launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

June 24: Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem announced the arrival of largest oxygen shipment to India as part to confront the delta variant.

June 29: KRCS and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) inked a cooperation deal to carry out a project on improving living conditions and providing healthcare to the Myanmar refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Aug 4: KRCS sent eight tons of baby formula to Lebanon.

Aug 6: KRCS handed over 10 ambulances and four blood transport vehicles to the Lebanese red cross.

Aug 10: Kuwait society of relief opened a school in southern governorate of Abyan.

Aug 14: KRCS sent eight tons of medicine and medical equipment to Lebanon.

Nov 8: KRCS distributed 4,870 school bags in seven governorates in Yemen.

Nov 24: KRCS distributed 521 food baskets and operate two mobile clinics at Shabwa and Marib, Yemen.

Dec 8: A Kuwaiti charity opened two high schools in southern Yemen.

Dec 19: Kuwait’s national human rights diwan and the UN office in Kuwait signed cooperation and coordination agreements. — KUNA