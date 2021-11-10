KUWAIT: The newly formed Kuwait Equestrian Federation (KEF) announced the launch of the 2021-22 showjumping league, which kicks off tomorrow including eight local competitions. The league, which ends in April 2022, will begin with a two-day competition for the beginners, intermediate and advanced classes at Kuwait Riding Center, with similar events hosted by the Hunting and Equestrian Club and Messila Equestrian Club.

The federation, established early this year, has prepared an ambitious plan to raise the levels of the sport, preparing Kuwaiti riders for international participations, KEF Secretary Nabila Al-Ali told a press conference. To this effect, KEF has enlisted the help of Switzerland’s Olympic silver-medalist Markus Fuchs, tying him down to a contract for the training of Kuwait’s up-and-coming riders for future international competitions, according to board member Ali Al-Kharafi. – KUNA