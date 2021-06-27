KUWAIT: Kuwait began yesterday enforcing a Cabinet decision limiting entrance to malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, salons, parks, museums and cultural facilities to people vaccinated against COVID-19. To enter, a person will have to show their vaccination status on the Immune or Kuwait Mobile ID apps.

People whose status shows in green (fully vaccinated) or orange (one dose or less than two weeks after their second dose) can enter, while people whose status appears in red (unvaccinated) will be denied entry. People who cannot be vaccinated must show a certificate from the health ministry, while pregnant women can choose either to vaccinate or produce a similar certificate from the ministry. Children under the age of 16 can enter without restrictions. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat, Fouad Al-Sheikh and KUNA