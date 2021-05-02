KUWAIT: Kuwait’s embassy in Beijing announced yesterday that it started an iftar project under the auspices of Kuwait Awqaf Secretariat in Shanghai, northwest China. The embassy stated that this project was paid in full by philanthropists in Kuwait and implemented under embassy’s supervision.

During this week, more than 717 food baskets will be distributed to Muslim families and individuals in a city in Shanghai, the embassy added. It also explained that each basket contains rice, flour, oil, tea, and sugar. – KUNA