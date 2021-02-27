NEW DELHI/ROME/RABAT: Kuwait’s Embassy in New Delhi celebrated the 60th National Day and the 30th Liberation Day late Friday. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the participation was limited to few officials from the Indian External Affairs Ministry led by Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharyya and several ambassadors from Arab Muslim and other countries in New Delhi. Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najim extended his heartfelt greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti government and people. Najim added that the current year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and India, and that the relations between the two friendly countries are progressing at a good pace in political, economic and cultural fields.

He also recalled efforts made to eradicate the pandemic and Indian support to Kuwait by sending medical teams in order to combat the coronavirus. The Ambassador added that the embassy received several congratulatory messages from various Indian government agencies and members of the diplomatic corps in New Delhi on the occasion. President of India Ram Nath Kovind had sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf on the occasion of the National Day, and the Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, also sent a similar message to Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Source of peace

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Mubarak Al-Sabah said, “Kuwait is the source of brotherhood and peace.” The ambassador congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the Kuwaiti 60th National Day and 30th Anniversary of Liberation. In a statement to the press, Sheikh Azzam affirmed, “This precious occasion for all of us represents a major milestone in the consolidation of national values of love, loyalty and giving to our homeland.”

In the meantime, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Morocco Abdulatif Al-Yahya on Friday congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership and the people on the advent of the country’s national celebrations. Ambassador Yahya stressed the importance of this occasion in the hearts of the loyal Kuwaiti citizens, as it is a “defining foundational moment” in the history of Kuwait. Yahya underlined the responsibility entrusted to the young Kuwaiti generations in preserving the foundations of unity and solidarity to achieve growth and prosperity in all fields. He thanked Moroccans for participating in the Kuwaiti national holidays, noting, “if the circumstances of the pandemic prevented the Kuwaiti embassy in Rabat from organizing the national celebrations, this did not prevent dozens of Moroccan officials and citizens from congratulating us on national holidays.” — KUNA