Kuwait eager to implement digital education

KUWAIT: The Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Saud Al-Harbi confirmed on Sunday the importance of transforming into digital education under the current circumstances, as the ministry has been working hard on setting a plan for the last three months.

The Education Ministry is coordinating with the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) on listing the digital transformation in the country’s development plan, to work in accordance with the cabinet’s program, the Minister said in a press statement.

Harbi assured the Education Ministry’s keenness in implementing modern technology in the education program, and working to develop such methods to present a new generation that was capable of self-education and coping with the rapid and urgent international developments. – KUNA