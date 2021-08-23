TUNIS: Tunisia yesterday expressed its appreciation for Kuwait’s assistance in fighting devastating wildfires fanned by soaring temperatures, saying it was thankful for the “gracious gesture.” The aid, comprising an assortment of firefighting equipment, could not have come at a more appropriate time, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi said, thanking His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for “yet another noble act.”

Similarly, Tunisia’s Interior Minister Ridha Gharsallaoui thanked Kuwait for the aid it has given his country, which runs the gamut from COVID assistance to pushing rescue efforts amid the raging wildfires in the North African country.

Kuwait Fire Force had said earlier yesterday that upon His Highness the Amir’s directives, Kuwait Army Air Force sent two aircraft to the Republic of Tunisia, carrying donation of six fully-equipped firefighting vehicles to confront forest fires and help in rescue operations in the North African country.

The donation comes within the brotherly bonds and support in facing crises and disasters, as it reflects Kuwait’s pioneering role in providing humanitarian aid, KFF’s Public Relations and Information said in a statement. – KUNA