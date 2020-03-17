KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah speaks during a video conference call with heads of Kuwait’s diplomatic missions in several European countries yesterday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait have donated $40 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) in contribution to the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), currently sweeping the world, a senior Kuwaiti diplomat said yesterday. The donation came upon directions from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to help efforts of the international organization in its battle to contain the pandemic, said Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah in a press release. On March 11, WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday contacted his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on the latest regional situation and coronavirus outbreak fallout. During the phone conversation, the Kuwaiti minister conveyed instructions from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for offering aid to Iran in its fight against the virus through the World Health Organization and its specialized agencies. The Iranian foreign minister voiced his country’s thanks and appreciation for this humanitarian initiative extended by the State of Kuwait.

Iraq and Palestine

In the meantime, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah called his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Ali Al-Hakim to mull the current regional happenings and coronavirus ramifications. The Kuwaiti minister, during the contact, quoted His Highness the Amir as having directed providing aid to Iraq in its efforts to contain coronavirus through the World Health Organization and its specialized agencies. The Iraqi foreign minister expressed his country’s thanks and appreciation for Kuwait’s humanitarian initiative.

Furthermore, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah contacted his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki to discuss the current regional developments and the impact of the coronavirus on the region. During the phone conversation, the Kuwaiti minister informed Maliki about instructions from His Highness the Amir to extend help to Palestine in its fight against the coronavirus through the World Health Organization and its specialized agencies.

The Palestinian foreign minister voiced his country’s thanks and appreciation for Kuwait’s humanitarian initiative. Separately, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday received a phone call from his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita. During the call, both ministers discussed bilateral relations between both sisterly countries and the latest regional and international developments.

Video conference

In other news, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah on yesterday held a video conference call with heads of Kuwait’s diplomatic missions in several European countries. The conference, attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, the assistants to the minister and members of the national taskforce, discussed the situation of Kuwaiti nationals in Europe against the backdrop of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser reminded the Kuwaiti diplomats of the instructions to do their utmost to ensure the safety of all nationals from the risks of the pandemic. He is scheduled to make similar contacts with Kuwaiti envoys to other countries, which have Kuwaiti residents. – KUNA