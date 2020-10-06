KHARTOUM: A fifth Kuwaiti relief plane landed at Khartoum International Airport on Monday, carrying around 40 tons of relief aid for those affected by rain and floods in Sudan. In a press statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry’s flood committee chief Mohiedin Salem appreciated Kuwait’s incessant relief aid to flood-hit people in Sudan.

The official seized the opportunity to congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praising him as belonging to “the school of diplomacy, humanitarian work and wisdom which we direly need.” Meanwhile, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Director General Abdulrahman Al-Aoun said Kuwait’s fifth aid plane was loaded with around 40 tons of basic aid, mainly food.

Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society Mohammad Abdulhamid thanked Kuwait for its constant help to the residents of flood-hit people in Sudan. Sudanese authorities had declared a three-month state of emergency nationwide amid increasing rains and floods, which have killed over 130 people, injured 45 others and destroyed 100,000 homes. – KUNA