Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh sincerely thanked Interior Ministry employees for their relentless efforts on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. This came in a cable that Saleh, also State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, addressed to ministry personnel, including policemen, senior and junior, along with civilians.

“With this work, you have gained the appreciation and respect of nationals and residents alike. You have pledged yourselves to serve Kuwait and its people and everyone who resides on its good land, and you have fulfilled your national duty with professionalism, devotion and sincerity,” he said.

He also prayed for an end to the pandemic and for the country’s security, stability and prosperity under the wise leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. – KUNA