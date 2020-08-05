Kuwait Deputy Amir receives call from Prince Turki on Amir’s health

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday received a phone call from Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al-Saud, the Saudi Minister of State and Cabinet Member. Prince Turki inquired about the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him everlasting health and wellbeing. In his reply, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prince Turki for the gracious sentiments, wishing him lifelong health and welfare.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable from President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, in which he inquired about the health of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him long-lasting health and wellbeing. In return, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince sent a cable to the Cuban President, expressing gratitude for the sincere gesture and wished him good health and welfare. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf exchanged similar cables with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. – KUNA