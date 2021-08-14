KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, received a phone call Friday from the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. During the call, both sides discussed bilateral ties between the two countries and the latest political developments globally and locally.

In a press release, the Kuwait Army Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations said that Sheikh Hamad expressed his appreciation to his American counterpart for this gesture, which reflected the keenness of the two countries to strengthen and develop the bilateral cooperation in various fields. – KUNA