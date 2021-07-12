KUWAIT: The General Administration of Customs announced yesterday that it seized 2,220,000 bags of chewing tobacco in three containers at Shuwaikh Port. The customs officials suspected the three 40-foot containers left behind for more than 90 days in the port; the first container was discovered to consist of 111,000 bags of chewing tobacco, while the second container included 109,000 bags, the administration said in a press statement.

The third container had two million bags, bringing the total amount seized to 2,220,000 narcotics, it added. The General Administration of Customs has warned smugglers of narcotics and prohibited goods in all their forms and types into the country, stressing that they will expose themselves to legal accountability. – KUNA