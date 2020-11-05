KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh supervises the drugs’ seizure operation. – Interior Ministry photos

KUWAIT: The General Administration for Drug Control (GADC) seized 270 kg of ‘shabu’ (methamphetamine) in an operation carried out on Wednesday night under the supervision of Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. The seizure, the largest of its kind for such illicit drug in Kuwait’s history, took place at Shuwaikh Port, the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Relations and Security Media said in a press statement.

Acting on tips and surveillance, the GADC personnel tracked down a group of drug smugglers and managed to intercept two vehicles carrying salt bags, which turned to be containing the shabu stored in the form of salt-like powder. The smugglers were caught red-handed, the statement noted.

Saleh expressed appreciation for the dedication of the GADC officers and their relentless efforts to combat drug smuggling and protect the Kuwaiti society against addiction. He also thanked the customs officers for their cooperation with the GADC, the statement added. – KUNA