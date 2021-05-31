KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah along with an official accompanying delegation are due to travel to Saudi Arabia today on an official visit. His Highness the Crown Prince had received at Seif Palace yesterday chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammad Jassem Al-Saqer.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia said yesterday that His Highness the Crown Prince’s visit to Saudi Arabia is “historic” and reflective of the strong brotherly ties. Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Sabah affirmed that the visit would contribute to further bolster relations. This is the first official visit by His Highness Sheikh Mishal in his capacity as Crown Prince and it came at an invitation by Saudi Crown Prince Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman.

The Ambassador added His Highness Sheikh Mishal’s choice of Saudi Arabia as the first country to visit in his current capacity reflected the strength of Kuwaiti-Saudi ties. He noted that the visit would display the deeply rooted relations linking the leaderships of both countries, saying that such fact will be beneficial for the people of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia also share social and traditional customs.

Through numerous challenges and mutual struggles, the Kuwaiti and Saudi people managed to come through due to the strong collaboration, which highlighted ties. The relations were further solidified in 2018, when the then Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the then Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubair signed an agreement to establish the joint Kuwaiti-Saudi coordination council, which was tasked to overview all aspects of cooperation amongst the two countries. The two countries signed, on December 24, 2019, an agreement affiliated with an accord for dividing the neutral zone and another one on partitioning the adjacent submerged zone. – KUNA